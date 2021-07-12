J&K Reports No Covid-19 Death, Lowest Daily Tally Of 155 Cases In 16 Weeks

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 155 fresh covid-19 cases, lowest daily count in nearly 16 weeks, even as no death was reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said that it was for the first time in almost 16 weeks that no fatality has been reported by the virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the fresh cases, they said, 42 of the fresh infections were reported from Jammu Division and 113 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 318848.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 33 cases, Baramulla 7, Budgam 10, Pulwama 7, Kupwara 12, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 8, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 14, Shopian 2, Jammu 12, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 2, Doda 11, Kathua 0, Samba 2, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 4, Ramban 2 and Reasi 6.

A number of the cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD and GMC Anantnag, they said.

The CD cases include male (59) from Danpora Brain, male (12) from Satoora, female (32) from Nehama, two females (50, 24) from Namlabal, male (43) from Khrew, two males (23, 22) and female (40) from Nawabazar, female (28) from Hazratbal, female (46) from Hawal, male (61) from Alochibagh, male (28) from Jawahar Nagar, male (25) from Bemina and female (50) from Srinagar.

The GMC Anantnag cases include female (20) from Gawas Kapran and female (38) from Yakadburu Kapran.

Moreover, they said, 448 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—228 from Jammu Division and 220 from Kashmir Valley. So far 311782 people have recovered while 4357 people have succumbed to the virus, leaving active cases at 2709 in J&K—1226 in Jammu and 1483 in the Valley.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases remained 31 in J&K. (AGENCY)