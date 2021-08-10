Jammu And Kashmir Reports 113 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In 24-Hours

JAMMU, August 10: Jammu and Kashmir reported 113 fresh covid-19 cases even as two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 40 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 73 from Kashmir Valley, taking the infection tally to 322771 in J&K.

Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 38 cases, Baramulla 4, Budgam 9, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 2, Kulgam 9, Shopian 1, Jammu 10, Udhampur 8, Rajouri 6, Doda 8, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 3, Ramban 2 and Reasi 0.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital here and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (35) from Barbarshah, male (66) from Indra Nagar, male (11) from SR Gunj, female (45) from Kachipora Pul, male (21) from Lorow, male (70) from NA, male (28) from Bandipora, male (35) and female (32) from Nowshera, male (13) from Mandir Bagh, female (48) from Nowshera, male (33) from Tengpora Srg, male (65) from Soura.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (40) from Yarikha, female (30) from Kamad Dailgam and male (81) from Banihal Ramban.

Meanwhile, two persons from Jammu division succumbed to the virus, the officials said. So far 4392 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J&K—2153 in Jammu division and 2239 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 124 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 49 from Jammu Division and 75 from Kashmir Valley.

So far, 317081 people have recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1298 —555 in Jammu and 743 in Kashmir.

There was no confirmed case of black fungus reported today. So far 37 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.

