Journalist held with grenades in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, August 10: Security forces on Tuesday arrested a journalist from Lal Chowk area here and recovered two grenades from him, police said.

The journalist has been identified as Aadil Farooq, who works with a local news agency, they said.

A resident of Khrew Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Farooq was arrested near Macca Market, Lal Chowk in Srinagar, a police official said.

During a search of his bag, two hand grenades were recovered, he said.

An investigation is underway and more arrests are expected, he said. (Agencies)