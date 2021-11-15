Jammu and Kashmir reports 108 Fresh Covid cases, three deaths

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Government today informed that 108 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 19 from Jammu division and 89 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 334288. Also, 03 COVID deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 103 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 10from Jammu Division and 93 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 70,614 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,58,73,618.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 334288 positive cases, 1517 are Active Positive (223 in Jammu Division and 1294 in Kashmir Division), 328318 have recovered and 4453 have died; 2179 in Jammu division and 2274in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 16873966 test results available, 334288 samples have tested positive and 16539678 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 45,292 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 4093947 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 5304 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1517 in isolation and 437326 in home surveillance. Besides, 3645347 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 40 cases, Baramulla reported 19 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 06cases, Anantnag reported 04cases, Bandipora reported 04cases, Ganderbal reported 11cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 07cases, Udhampur reported no cases, Rajouri reported no cases, Doda reported 02cases, Kathua reported no cases, Samba reported no cases, Poonch reported 04case, Kishtwar reported no case, Reasi reported 06 cases while as Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

