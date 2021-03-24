Jammu and Kashmir records 195 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 195 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,29,031, while no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 49 were from the Jammu Division and 146 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 77 COVID-19 cases, including 23 travellers, followed by 35 in Jammu district.

Only two districts did not report any fresh cases, while 13 other districts had cases in single digits. Baramulla, Budgam and Kupwara had cases in double digits apart from Srinagar and Jammu.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past weeks, has now reached 1,513 in the union territory, while 1,25,535 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 1,983 as no fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, they added.