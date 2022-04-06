Jammu and Kashmir Received Investment Proposals Worth ₹ 51,000 Crore: Nityanand Rai

Four-fold decline in cross border infiltration in J&K in last five years: Rai

New Delhi, Apr 6: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported receiving proposals for investments worth approximately ₹ 51,000 crore so far, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in a written reply, the Minister shared the information indicating towards these proposals since the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Moreover, in order to boost industrial development in the Union Territory, Rai said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has also notified the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy, Jammu and Kashmir Private Industrial Estate Development Policy and Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy.

He further said that the government of India has notified the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of the Union Territory on February 19 last year to attract capital investments in Jammu and Kashmir with a financial outlay of ₹ 28,400 Crore (upto the year 2037).

“The Scheme provides four types of incentives namely Capital Investment Incentive, Capital Interest Subvention, Goods and Services Tax Linked Incentive and Working Capital Interest Subvention,” said the Minister when asked, “whether the government has announced any industrial policy for Jammu and Kashmir to boost industrial activities in the UT”.

Meanwhile there has been a four-fold decline in the cross border infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

As per the data collated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 136 infiltration attempts were made in 2017 while only 34 attempts occured in 2021. The cross-border infiltration has decreased significantly in Jammu and Kashmir with 143 attempts in 2018, 138 in 2019, and 51 in 2020.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the information in the Upper House while responding to a written reply.

Giving reason behind the downfall in cross border infiltration, the Minister said the government has adopted a “multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration”.

“This includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with advanced weapons and taking proactive action against infiltrators,” Rai said.

The Minister’s response came when asked “whether the cross border infiltration has increased in Jammu and Kashmir during the last five years, and the steps taken by the government to check the menace. (Agencies)