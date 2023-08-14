Jammu And Kashmir | Man Held With Pistol In Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Aug 14: A man was apprehended by security forces after a pistol was recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, police officials said.

He was identified as Mohd Shabir Anjum of village Bhatidhar of Mendhar tehil.

During a routine checking at Kunaiyan area near SK bridge, security personnel of CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) noticed movement of a suspicious person, they said.

On being noticed by security personnel, Anjum tried to escape from the spot but was overpowered by them, they said.

During frisking, a pistol and three live rounds were recovered from him, they said, adding he was handed over to police station Poonch. (Agencies)