I-Day | ADGP Vijay Kumar Among 55 JKP Officers Awarded Police Medal For Gallantry

JAMMU, Aug 14: ADGP Vijay Kumar is among fifty-five police officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police who have been awarded the prestigious Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for their unwavering dedication and determination in their service by the President of India.

An official with knowledge of the matter informed that in addition to ADGP Vijay Kumar, other police officers receiving this award include the current DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, former DIG South Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar (IPS), and former SSP Kulgam, GV Sandeep Chakravarthy.

It’s noteworthy that the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded in recognition of the display of conspicuous gallantry in saving lives and property, or in preventing crime and apprehending criminals. (Agencies)