Jammu and Kashmir DGP Prisons found murdered under suspicious circumstances

JAMMU, Oct 4: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night with police suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an “extremely unfortunate” incident and said a manhunt had been launched to nab his domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding.

Giving details, Singh said that the suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who visited the house at Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu, said Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found dead with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit.

The guards present at the residence of the officer saw fire inside Lohia’s room. They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, he said.

The ADGP said the preliminary examination of the scene of crime points towards murder.

“The domestic help is absconding. A search for him has started,” he said, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.

“The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on the spot,” the officer said, adding the J&K Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer. (Agecies)