Jammu Airport handled more than 16 Lakh vaccine doses to support the fight against COVID 19

Vaccination camp organised by the Airport ; 489 persons vaccinated in phase 1

NEW DELHI: Our nation is fighting a severe battle against the Corona Virus and in this crisis period supply of medical essentials like Vaccines and other medical essentials is of utmost importance. Jammu Airport has also been playing an active role by facilitating seamless transportation of medical essentials.

Frontline Warriors of Jammu Airport facilitated over more than 16 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin and handed over to the representatives of State Immunization Department, UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The airport has been effectively ensuring a safe and secure journey experience to the passengers. Well sanitized airport and passengers and workplace for employees is maintained through various measures taken by the airport as per the Standard Operating Measures of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) . Apart from this, all facilities are being extended to Health Department for Covid-19 testing of all arriving passengers.

Jammu Airport in coordination with District Administration has also organised vaccination camp at G. B. Pant Hospital, Jammu Cantt. Satwati for employees of AAI and stakeholders of airport as a priority group under National Health Mission of Government of J&K. Under this, more than 489 persons have been vaccinated in first phase. Further in the second phase of vaccination drive shall be extended to rest of the employees and their dependent family members. Around 300 workers of airport security staff (CISF) have already been vaccinated.

To create awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among passengers, display of instructions through FIDS, Banners, posters and announcement of information through Public Address System are being made regularly at the Jammu Airport.