Jammu AIIMS Soon To Reach Out Patients, Docs At Doorstep Through Telemedicine Facility

JAMMU, Mar 22: The much-awaited telemedicine facility is all set to begin in Jammu AIIMS from next week.

As per officials, preparations are underway to start telemedicine facility from next week for which trial runs are being conducted.

“Trial runs are being conducted to start telemedicine facility at AIIMS located in Vijaypur belt of Samba district,” said an official.

He added that after the start of the facility, experts from AIIMS will provide medical consultation to the doctors of district level health centers on the cases under treatment.

“The patients from remote areas, visiting district hospitals will be benefitted a lot with the facility,” they said adding that there will be a provision as well to refer the patient to AIIMS if required.

Moreover, officials stated that Delhi AIIMS staff will also be deputed to train the staff in handling the equipment while proposal of starting three e-buses from Jammu to AIIMS Vijaypur is also under consideration.

Director AIIMS, Dr Shakti Gupta said, “telemedice facility is set to start from next week, probably by Tuesday.”

“This will be benefitting people from rural and remote belts to a larger extent through medical consultations,” he said.