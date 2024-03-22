CM Kejriwal Withdraws From SC Plea Against Arrest By ED

NEW DELHI, Mar 22: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to withdraw his plea against his arrest by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, hours after the apex court agreed to hear the matter.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and said since the remand proceedings before the trial court later in the day will be clashing with the hearing in the top court, he be allowed to withdraw the plea.

He said Kejriwal will contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.