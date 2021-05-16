Jammu Admin launches massive drive to implement Covid containment SOPs, guidelines

JAMMU: District Administration Jammu has launched a massive drive for effective implementation of Covid containment SoPs and guidelines across the District.

The latest Guidelines and SOPs issued by the State Disaster Management Committee and District Magistrate are being enforced on the ground through the ADMs, Tehsildars and Naib-Tehsildars and Police department.

The drive was focused particularly in rural areas of Tehsils Bishnah, Arnia, Nagrota, R.S.Pura, Akhnoor, Dansal, Jourian, Jammu West and Niabats Rehal, Miran Sahib, Gole-Gujral, Chak Malal and Digiana alongwith Narwal Sabzi Mandi.

A separate team of officers headed by Executive Magistrate Ist class alongwith SHO, P/S Pacca Danga and officers of Legal Metrology, FCS&CA and Food Safety conducted market checking in the areas of Kacchi Chawni, Pacca Danga and Parade Sabzi Mandi and checked Mutton shops, Milk Shops, Kiryana Shops and Vegetable/Fruit shops.

During the checking, fine was recovered from violators with the warning to the traders to ensure standard of purity, quality and hygiene of the products especially perishable items to minimize the chances of transmission of infection.

In Bishnah, Arnia, and R.S. Pura towns, besides at Niabats of Miran Sahib and Rehal, the teams of officers of Revenue comprising concerned Tehsildars and SHOs led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Law & Order), Jammu inspected different market areas to ensure that Guidelines/SOPs as also the restrictions for containment of Covid-19 Pandemic are being implemented on the ground.

During the physical checking of Grocery, Fruit /vegetables and dairy products shops (Milk Vendor shops) in the morning hours, some violations viz. non-wearing of compulsory face masks, non-maintenance of social distancing were noticed and a fine to the tune of Rs. 12,500 was recovered on the spot from the violators.

In Gole Gujral and Bhagwati Nagar area of Tehsil Jammu West, a team of officers headed by Tehsildar Jammu West alongwith Naib Tehsildar and concerned SHO visited to different areas and inspected enforcement of restrictions and implementation of guidelines and SOPs for containment of Covid-19 pandemic. During the physical checking, some violations viz non wearing of compulsory face masks, non-maintenance of social distancing were noticed and fine to the tune of Rs. 37000 was realised on the spot from the violators.

Similarly, in Jourian Town of Sub Division Akhnoor, a team of officers headed by Tehsildar Jourian alongwith concerned Naib Tehsildar visited different areas and recovered Rs. 3000 fine from the violators.