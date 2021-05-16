COVID: Jammu and Kashmir reports 4141 new positive cases, 59 deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday informed that 4141 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (1690 from Jammu division and 2451 from Kashmir division), have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 244608.

Also 59 deaths have been reported, 31 from Jammu Division and 28 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 3934 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1185 from Jammu Division and 2749 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 244608 positive cases, 51623 are Active Positive, 189836 have recovered and 3149 have died; 1439 in Jammu division and 1710 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7921228test results available, 7921228 samples have been tested as negative till May 16.

Till date 1965811 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 74816 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 51623 in isolation and 119230in home surveillance.

Besides, 1716993 persons have completed their surveillance period.