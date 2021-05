Jaishankar to visit US from May 24-28 , discuss COVID-related cooperation

NEW DELHI : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States next week beginning May 24 to meet with US officials and discuss COVID-related cooperation between the two countries.

Jaishankar will be visiting the United States from May 24-May 28, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The Foreign Minister is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York and later he will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC, the ministry said.

He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. “External Affairs Minister will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between India and the US,” said the ministry statement.

India is engaged in talks with various US entities involved in Covid vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines. The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar’s interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders.

The US has already announced that it is going to distribute 80 million vaccines from its stockpile to countries in need. (AGENCY)