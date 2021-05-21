PM Modi interacts with frontline workers, lauds Varanasi for its fight against COVID-19

VARANASI (UTTAR PRADESH): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Varanasi for fighting efficiently against the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

While interacting with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi said, “Varanasi has set a great example by the way it has equipped Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID hospital and increased the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city, in such a short span of time.”

The Prime Minister also thanked the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys and ambulance drivers in Varanasi for their service during the pandemic.

“As a servant of Kashi, I thank everyone in Varanasi, especially the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys and ambulance drivers who have done a commendable work,” he said.

“We have controlled the pandemic to a great extent, thanks to our common efforts. But there is no time to relax as we have to fight a long battle. We have to shift our focus towards villages in Purvanchal and Varanasi,” he added.

He also appreciated the role of ASHA and ANM workers to curb the COVID-19 cases in the villages.

The Prime Minister reviewed the working of various COVID hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has written to States and Union Territories listing the best practices used by them while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic including the Kashi Covid Response Centre (KCRC) to provide a one-stop solution for all Covid related queries of common citizens in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (AGENCY)