Jaishankar discusses Galwan Valley face-offs with his Chinese counterpart

NEW DELHI: In the wake a violent face-offs between troops of India and China in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to resolve the border issues.

It was the first talk since Monday’s violence at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times quoting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said “China urged India to investigate the clash incident in the border region on Monday, punish those responsible, and restrain its military forces in the region to prevent any provocative actions.”

“India must make sure similar incidents as that on Monday do not happen again. India must also not miscalculate the current situation, and not underestimate China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and territory,” the mouthpiece added.

The conversation took place hours after a Chinese spokesperson said the two sides “will continue to resolve this issue through dialogue and negotiations”.

“We of course don’t wish to see more clashes,” the spokesperson said.(Agencies)