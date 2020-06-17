JK Govt announces new rules for fresh appointments

JAMMU: In a major relief to Government job aspirants, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday announced new probationer and fixation of tenure rules for fresh appointments under its Statutory Order (SO) 192.

According to the notification, the new rules would be called as Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020. It added that these rules shall come into force from the date of notification.

The notification further read that no person shall be eligible for confirmation as a member of a service or class till he has been on probation in such service or class continuously or in aggregate for a period of two years. (AGENCIES)