Jagrut NGO works towards medical goal by providing free ambulance service and arranging blood check-up camp

A Blood Group Checkup Camp was organized at JAI GHANSHYAM SOCIETY Vile Parle by Jagrut NGO, in which a large number of people participated. which helped people to know their hemoglobin and RBC, WBC counts are appropriate and suitable for their health.

For more than a decade Jagrut NGO is contributing to the social cause of society by providing medical help and various medical camps. Jagrut’s Free Ambulance Service is also contributing to society by providing medical help to needy people. The ambulance was donated by Rakesh Kothari (Riddhi Siddhi Bullion Ltd). There are 3 ambulances in all, specifically serving Vile Parle and all of Mumbai. Jagrut has been caring for the specially-abled and needy people right from the start in 2009.

Jagrut has a dream to make the world a better place. hence they are taking a small step towards a brighter future, with the hope that it will make a big impact on someone’s life. they try to spread awareness across this diverse country, make fellow citizens aware of their rights and empower them to fight for the same. Jagrut is a team of dedicated professionals under the humble patronage of a few great people all with the same mission: to make a difference.

Recently Jagrut NGO received The Mumbai Achievers Award 2020, it is an honor to be recognized and acknowledged for all the effort of workers of Jagrut NGO. NGOs strive to bring about a positive change in society and hence they always move towards that goal. They are working hard and persevering to make sure that this world is a better place to live in.