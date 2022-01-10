Administration of COVID-19 precaution dose to frontline, healthcare workers, senior citizens begins in J&K’s Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jan 10: The Jammu and Kashmir administration began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens over 60 years of age with underlying conditions, at Primary Health Center (PHC) Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar on Monday.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022.

The online registration for ‘precaution dose’ on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

With the administration of more than 29 lakh (29,60,975) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.94 crore (1,51,94,05,951) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry said on Monday. (AGENCIES)