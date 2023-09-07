J&K Bank Share Zooms At The Stock Exchange; Touches 8 Year High Of Rs 103.5

Bank achieving new milestones under the dynamic leadership of Baldev Prakash MD&CEO

JAMMU, Sept 7: J&K Bank share price continued its bullish run to soar over Rs 100 during the intra day trade today that saw more than four crore shares of the Bank changing hands.

The share price touched 8 year high of Rs 103.50 today on sensex amid improving operating and financial parameters especially better asset quality, announcement of dividend to shareholders and growing investor confidence.

Pertinently, the Bank has achieved many historic feats under the dynamic leadership of Baldev Prakash during the last one and a half years. The historic profit of 1197Cr, Business milestone of 2 lac crores, creation of LCUs, regular nationwide interaction with customers, upgradation of the operating system from finacle 7 to finacle 10, loan within 10 seconds to customers through STP and state-of-the-art mobile app mPay Delight plus are some of the achievements to mention.

Mr Prakash has kept sustained focus on asset quality, business growth and expansion, technological upgradation and best customer services and the results have been very encouraging as reflected in annual numbers of last financial year besides the Q1 results of FY 2023-24. The Bank is also striving hard to surpass the set targets for the current fiscal.

The sustained surge in the share price of J&K Bank has brought smiles on the faces of people of J&K and Ladakh in general and investors and shareholders in particular. It is worth mentioning here that the share price has seen a jump of 212% in just one year and the 12% intra day spike today is expected to attract the attention of both investors and market gurus.