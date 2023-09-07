Delegation Of Kashmiri Minority Leaders Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: A delegation of Kashmiri minority leaders called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The delegation was led by Manoj Kumar Tandan, President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Kupwara. He was accompanied by Sh Gurmeet Singh and Sh Mahinder Pal Singh from District Gurdwara Committee Kupwara.

Javid Ahmad Tenga, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of the upcoming events of Business Interactive Seminar and awareness campaign on Drug Menace to be organised by KCCI.