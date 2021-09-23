J&K reports 172 more coronavirus cases; no new virus-related death

JAMMU, Sept 23: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 172 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,28,590 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory, officials said.

Out of the 172 fresh cases, 21 were from Jammu division and 151 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 67 cases followed by 36 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,617 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 3,22,554, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,419 as no fresh death was reported in the past 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening. (Agencies)