J Kumar Infraprojects bags Rs 1,307.88 cr order from MMRDA

“The company has received a letter of acceptance from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for part design and construction of balance works… Of Mumbai Metro Rail project of MMRDA, amounting to Rs 1,307.88 crore,” J Kumar Infraprojects said in a regulatory filing.

(PTI)