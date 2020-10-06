J-K reports 739 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 738 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 16 deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 80,476 and the death toll to 1,268, officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 183 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 91 in Jammu district, they said.

“The Union Territory recorded 738 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours — with 290 in Jammu and 448 in the Kashmir Valley,” they said.

There are 13,712 active coronavirus cases, while 65,496 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, 16 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J-K – eight each in Jammu and the valley – taking the death toll to 1,268, they said. (AGENCIES)