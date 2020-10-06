US, Australia, India, Japan discuss China’s growing power

ToKYO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that China’s increasingly assertive actions across the region make it more critical then ever for the four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad to cooperate to protect their partners and their people from Chinese “exploitation, corruption and coercion.”

Pompeo made the remark at a meeting in Tokyo with the foreign ministers of Japan, India and Australia, who together make up the Quad. The talks were the group’s first in-person since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Pompeo accused China of covering up the pandemic and worsening it, while threatening freedom, democracy and diversity in the region with its increasingly assertive actions. (AGENCIES)