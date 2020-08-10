J-K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha calls on Vice Prez

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

Sinha took oath as the new lieutenant governor of the union territory on Friday, replacing G C Murmu, who has been appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

“Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted. (AGENCIES)