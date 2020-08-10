J-K’s COVID tally reaches 25,367; death toll rises to 478

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID-19 caseload reached 25,367 with 470 more people testing positive for the infection on Monday, while six deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The new deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The death toll in the union territory has mounted to 478, of which 443 were from the Valley and 35 from the Jammu region, the official said.

The valley reported 368 fresh cases and the Jammu region 102. Among them, 107 had returned to the union territory recently, the officials said. (AGENCIES)