Work underway to provide mobile connectivity in border villages of J-K, Ladakh, other areas: Prasad

NEW DELHI: Work is underway on a Rs 337 crore project to provide mobile services in 354 uncovered villages in remote and border areas of the country, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

The project includes all uncovered villages of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

“A Rs 337 crore tender has been floated for the same and work is going on. This will include 87 uncovered villages of Jammu and Kashmir. After completion of this project, there will not be a single uncovered village left in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for mobile services,” the Telecom and IT minister told reporters. (AGENCIES)