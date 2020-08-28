J-K LG conducts tour of Srinagar to review flood preparedness, emergency response mechanism

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday conducted a whirlwind tour of Srinagar city to assess the flood preparations and emergency response mechanism being put in place to deal with any eventuality that may arise out of torrential rains.

Sinha was accompanied by his advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole and other officials from police and civil administration, an official spokesperson said.

During his tour, the Lt Governor visited Zero Bridge, Munshi Bagh gauge, flood control rooms of irrigation and flood control near wooden bridge, emergency operation centre at Hari Niwas and took a first-hand appraisal of the situation, he said. (AGENCIES)