IT Minister launches startup contest ‘Chunauti’

NEW DELHI: Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday launched next-generation startup contest `Chunauti’ which aims to encourage startups and software products with special focus on Tier-II towns.

With an outlay of about Rs 95 crore over a three-year period, the programme aims to identify around 300 startups working in identified areas and provide them seed fund of up to Rs 25 lakh and other facilities.

Under the challenge, the Ministry of Electronics and IT will invite startups in areas such as edu-tech, agri-tech and fin-tech solutions for masses; supply chain, logistics and transportation management; as well as infrastructure and remote monitoring.

Other areas include medical healthcare, diagnostic, preventive and psychological care; and jobs and skilling, linguistic tools and technologies. (AGENCIES)