J-K Administrative Council approves draft Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday approved the draft Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2020.

The rules were drafted under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which has been recently made applicable to the Union Territory by way of an Adaptation Order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesman said.

The Administrative Council, in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, accorded sanctions to the rules to facilitate the establishment of a regulatory authority for the real estate sector. (AGENCIES)