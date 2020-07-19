Justice U U Lalit to become part of SC collegium

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium will have Justice U U Lalit as its new and fifth member, with Justice R Banumathi superannuating as a judge of the top court on Sunday.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde and Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman are part of the collegium.
The Apex Court collegium, which comprises the five senior-most judges as its members, selects and recommends names for the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court.
Justice Lalit, who was directly made a judge of the top court from the Bar on August 13, 2014, will remain part of the collegium till he demits office as the CJI on November 8, 2022. (AGENCIES)
