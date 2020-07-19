Pak shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

JAMMU: Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Sunday evening, a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border shelling between the two sides in Sunderbani sector was continuing when the last reporters were received, he said.

“At about 7.15 pm, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Sunderbani sector (Rajouri),” the spokesman said.

However, he said there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side. (AGENCIES)