J&K Reports 143 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 114 Days; 1 Death

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 143 fresh covid-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 114 days, even as one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that 51 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 318991.

The lone death due to the virus was reported from Jammu division, taking the fatality count to 4358, they said.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 41 cases, Baramulla 17, Budgam 8, Pulwama 7, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 10, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 9, Doda 3, Kathua 0, Samba 3, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 7, Ramban 8 and Reasi 0.

Moreover, they said, 416 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—226 from Jammu Division and 190 from Kashmir Valley. So far 312198 people have recovered while 4358 people have succumbed to the virus, leaving active cases at 2435 in J&K—1050 in Jammu and 1385 in the Valley.

A number of fresh cases were in the Valley were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CH hospital here and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (50) from Makhdoom Sahib, male (50) from Rajmahal Pul, male (45) from Tangpona Pul, female (25) from Drabgam Pul, female (35) from Akhal Pul, female (27) from Nikas Pul, male (45) from Poterwal Shopian, female (26) from Qasba Yaar Pul, female (50) from Nawabazar Srg, male (70) from Shopian, male (30) from Nishat Srg, male (70) from Kupwara, male (40) from Sopore, female (62) and male (70) from NA, male (45) from Maisuma, male (34) from Chattabal, male (55) from Bemina, two females (36, 11) from Qamarwari, male (30) from Khanyar, two females (31, 31) from Eidgah, male (34) from Jamia Masjid, male (28) from UP, male (24) from Pattan, male (21) from Khimber, male (14) from Mulphag, male (45) and female (40) female from Wanihama, female (26) from Chatterhama, female (38) from Kokernag Ang, male (70) from Karnah Kup, female (75) from Bandipora and three females (all aged 16) from Rohmoo Pulwama.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (27) from Hiller Qazigund, female (60) from Malaknag, male (50) from Nowgam, male (48) from Sarnal Bala, female (40) from Matibugh, female (27) from Yamrach and male (36) from Sonigam.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases remained 31 in J&K. (AGENCY)