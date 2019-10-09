It’s not for other nations to speak on Kashmir: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and no country can make any comment on the same.

In response to a query from media on reference to Kashmir in the informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Imran Khan, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “We have seen the report regarding meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir.”

He further said – “India’s position has been consistent and clear that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position”. (AGENCIES)