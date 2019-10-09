India waited for 72 yrs for abrogation of Article 370 provisions in J-K: Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that India waited for 72 years for the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Modi Government’s decision is being celebrated by every Indian.

Releasing a book on Article 370, written by 14-year-old Ayanna Kohli, Singh said the book is a vindication of the “gross mental agony and injustice suffered by the children” of her age group on account of the now abolished clause of the Constitution.

"The Modi Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 had been awaited for the last 72 years. The decision has been celebrated by each and every Indian across the country, wherever I travelled in the last two months," he said.