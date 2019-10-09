GST authorities arrest 2 for fraudulently availing Rs 127 cr refund

NEW DELHI: Haryana GST authorities have arrested two persons for generating fake invoices and fraudulently availing input tax credit totalling Rs 127 crore.

The arrests were made by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana.

Gulshan Dhingra and Sanjay Dhingra, both residents of Delhi, were arrested on October 7 under various sections of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act (CGST), 2017 for “causing loss to exchequer by evasion of GST”, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. (AGENCIES)