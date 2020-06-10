It’s creatively liberating: Ali Abbas Zafar on his streaming debut

MUMBAI: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is making his streaming debut with a Saif Ali Khan-starrer political thriller, believes it is a great time for creative people in India to jump on the OTT bandwagon as the local content is getting a wider acceptance.

From writing to talent, streaming platforms are giving creative people a refreshing outlet, said the director, known for helming blockbuster Salman Khan movies such as “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

“It’s a different format. In filmmaking, there is a certain time frame, the first and the second half. But on OTT, it is like having eight or ten films. It’s creatively liberating as you can do what you want to in truest and the most honest way.

“The viewing experience on OTT is so personal you can go all out and at times hit a threshold or cross a boundary to create something new. It was refreshing as a filmmaker and personally, I’m up for more in the future,” Ali said in an interview.

Citing the example of “Paatal Lok”, the director said its success is empowering.

“A lot of big actors and directors are doing stuff on OTT in the west and the same is happening in India. Such great writing is happening. For example ‘Pataal Lok’ is doing so well. It’s success is empowering for everyone.”

Ali said his Amazon Prime Video show, tentatively titled “Tandav”, is best suited for the long format storytelling.

“There are certain films that can’t be told in two-and-half hour format and are best seen like a nine or ten hour film. I opted to make this show for OTT as it had the capacity to take nine hours or maybe two to four seasons. It required the long format,” he said.

It will be Saif’s second show on a streaming platform after Netflix’s “Sacred Games”. (AGENCIES)