2 IITs, IISc Bengaluru among top 200 in QS World University Rankings despite slipping some places

NEW DELHI: Two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — Delhi and Bombay — and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru have maintained their positions in the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings despite losing some points.

In the 2021 QS rankings announced in London on Wednesday, IIT Bombay continues to be the best-ranked Indian institute at 172, notwithstanding a 20-slot dip from the 2020 ranking when it was at 152. IIT Delhi, at 182 last year, is now ranked 193.

IISc fell in the rankings by one spot from 184 to 185.

In total, 21 Indian higher education institutions have found place among the world’s top 1,000. Of the 21 universities, 14 have fallen in the rank over the past 12 months, while four have improved their position.

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has been ranked 470 globally, an improvement of 21 places from last year when it was at 491.

“Though India’s universities have dropped as a group this year, this is because of other universities across the world making increasingly-intense efforts to enhance their educational offerings,” said Ben Sowter, the Director of Research at QS.

“To regain the lost ground, Indian higher education must find ways of increasing teaching capacity, and of attracting more talented students and faculty from across the world to study in India. There is plenty of potential, and there are pockets of excellence, within the Indian system,” Sowter added. (AGENCIES)