ITMS trials begin in Srinagar to streamline traffic, track offenders

Cameras installed at 60-junctions in Srinagar: SSP Traffic

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar Apr 10: The Traffic Police Department in Srinagar has started the trials of integrated traffic management system (ITMS) with the aim to streamline traffic and track offenders in real-time across the city within the next few months.

Modern technology such as cameras, sensors, and automated ticketing systems will be used by the ITMS, which will be put in high-traffic areas around Srinagar. The technology will be managed from a central control room, from which administrators can monitor traffic patterns and spot any breaches.

According to officials, the ITMS cameras have been deployed at about 60 intersections, and about 7-8 of them are already operational. “This camera installation is part of the larger smart city project. As we plan to install cameras at every intersection in Srinagar, their installation will gradually increase,” SSP Traffic Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, told Excelsior.

He said that these cameras will look out for a number of violations, such as riding without a helmet, jumping signals, and going the wrong way. “The program is designed to discover such blatant breaches. Pictures and videos of the offenses will be included in the tickets that the system generates. We urge everyone to follow traffic laws and regulations and carry all required documentation when commuting. The technology seeks to lessen violations while streamlining city traffic,” he said.

He said that the automatic system, which will function in all weather conditions, will reduce confrontation between commuters and police. “It can send challans for a large number of infractions at once, which will discourage people from breaching the law. Before the system is put into use, we ask the public to alter their behavior,” he said.

He said the ITMS project is a crucial step in reducing traffic violations and enhancing everyone’s safety on the roadways. “We value the public participation in this matter and anticipate achieving our objectives quickly,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said they have started a major campaign against stunt biking and have found 200-250 kids who participate in it. “We have contacted them and their parents, and 25 motorcycles have already been seized. The majority of these offenders travel from outside of Srinagar to commit these crimes. The numbers have declined because of our attempts to stop these incidents, and they are aware of the stringent procedures we are taking to stop them,” he said.