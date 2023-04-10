President AIFF calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 10: Kalyan Chaubey, President All India Football Federation called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here today.

Chaubey, accompanied by Dr Shahji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF discussed with Lt Governor the roadmap for Football activities in J&K.

The Lt Governor asked the AIFF officer bearers to set up at least one Centre of Excellence each in Srinagar and Jammu and organise capacity-building programmes for local referees so that they are eligible for officiating in bigger events like I-League etc.

The Lt Governor further asked the AIFF to include J&K in the panel of States and Union Territories that will host national level competitions, international and I-League matches on regular basis.

AIFF should also come up with programme for promotion of women’s football in the Union Territory and nurture them to excel at national and international competitions, he added.

Kalyan Chaubey, President AIFF assured the support of AIFF in the development of football in the UT. AIFF is ready to work with all the stakeholders to help the youth of J&K to hone their abilities, he added.

Sh Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports and Nuzhat Gull, Secretary, J&K Sports Council were also present during the meeting.