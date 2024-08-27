It may take 100 yrs to restore Art 370: Farooq

Efforts on to raise consolidated front against BJP: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that it may take 100 years to restore Article 370 but the will of the people will be fulfilled one day.

Speaking to reporters at Awantipora, Abdullah said that it took 75 years for the people of India to get independence and it can take 100 years to restore Article 370 but one day, the will of the people of J&K will be fulfilled.

Abdullah when asked about resentments shown by some party leaders over seat sharing told reporters in Awantipora area of Pulwama district that in a coalition, the constituents have to accommodate each other.

“In a coalition, one has to bear several things. You have to leave some (seats) to gain some (seats). We believe that the final decision taken by the coalition was a very good one. God willing, the coalition will be successful and will form the Government here which will try to address the problems faced by the people. If our objectives are good, we will succeed,” he said.

He said that the party is happy with the decision and he is hopeful that people will vote for the alliance. He said that the alliance with Congress was done to form a Government which will try to address problems of the people and keep BJP away from power.

Speaking to reporters at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Omar said: “The seat-sharing agreement with the Congress has been done. The effort was to raise a consolidated front against the BJP and its supporting parties and contest elections against them and to increase the chances of success further”.

Referring to the seat-sharing agreement, Omar said he is aware that some of the leaders, who had worked hard over the past five to 10 years and wanted to contest the polls, were not given the mandate.

“I realise that there are many of our friends who worked very hard for five-ten years and they wanted to contest elections on NC tickets. But, unfortunately, some of them were left out in this seat sharing and we regret that. We would like them to be compensated in the future. They should also get a chance to serve not only the organisation but also the people,” he said.

Omar said while fissures can happen in political families, he was happy that Bashir Ahmad Veeri who is contesting from Bijbehara and his brother were together again.

“I am not just happy that Bashir (Ahmed Veeri) has got the mandate but I am happy that his brother has returned. I don’t like if there is tension in someone’s family due to politics because our (family) too has been affected a lot because of it. Glad to see both the brothers together again,” he added.