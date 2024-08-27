Omar to contest from Ganderbal, 2nd list released

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: The National Conference (NC) today announced the candidature of its vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Ganderbal Assembly segment.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

The party issued its second list of 32 candidates today in which Omar Abdullah has been shown contesting from Ganderabl. Earlier yesterday, the party released the list of 18 candidates contesting on the party ticket in the first phase of three-phased Assembly polls.

As per the list, Omar Abdullah will be contesting from Ganderbal, Mian Mehar Ali son of MP Main Altaf Ahmad will contest the polls from Kangan (ST) while Salam Ali Sagar son of Ali Mohammad Sagar will contest from Hazratbal, Ali Mohammad Sagar from Khanyar, Shameema Firdous from Habba Kadal, Ahsan Pardesi from Lal Chowk, Mushtaq Guroo from Chanapora, Tanvir Sadiq from Zadibal, Mubarak Gull from Eidgah, Saif-ud-Din Bhat from Khan Sahib, Abdul Raheem Rather from Chrar-e-Shareef, Ali Mohammad Dar from Chadoora, Er Khursheed from Gulab Garh (ST), Yashu Vardhan Singh from Kalakote/Sunderbani, Surinder Chowdary from Nowshera, Javid Chowdary from Budhal (ST), Ajaz Ahmad Khan from Poonch Haveli, Javid Rana from Mendhar (ST), Javid Mirchal from Karnah, Mir Saifullah from Trehgam, Nasir Aslam Wani (Sogam) from Kupwara, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone from Lolab, Chowdary Mohamad Ramzan from Handwara, Irshad Rasool Kar from Sopore, Javid Ahmad Dar from Rafiabad, Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri from Uri, Javid Hussain Beigh from Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad Shah from Tangmarg, Javid Reyaz Bedar from Pattan, Hilal Akbar Lone from Sonawari, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi from Gurez(ST) and Ajay Kumar Sadhotra from Jammu North.

The NC is contesting from 51 seats while Congress will field candidates from 32 seats. Besides, there will be friendly contest on five seats while one each has been given to CPI (M) and Panthers Party.