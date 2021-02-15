Issue Domicile certificates in time

The same lethargic approach and lengthiest paper work which used to be the norm for issuing State Subject Certificates should not, by default or otherwise, rule the process of issuing Domicile certificates to the eligible persons in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government has otherwise made simple and hassles free the entire mechanism in this respect to the extent that even action could be taken against the concerned officers in cases where wilful delays were caused and the set deadline of 15 days maximum breached . At least , why should the obsolete system and a rigid mindset still play an avoidable part in causing unnecessary delays in issuing of the Domicile certificates, is the moot question. In fact, repeated instructions in this regard by the Lieutenant Governor himself to issue the same within the prescribed timeline needs to be adhered to, in letter and spirit. The procedure having been made simple pertaining to applying for grant of Domicile Certificate in that anyone desirous to obtain the same could do so by applying to the competent Authority either physically or electronically which should make things smooth and easier rather than causing the applicants face difficulties. In fact, since such certificate can be issued electronically as well, the procedure needs to be encouraged.

However, the question is whether the concerned web- portal is kept updated and necessary details posted on that as applying online on the said portal can be meaningful only in that case . In fact, a government circular issued in early August 2020 clearly states about capturing the details of Domicile Certificates issued manually for which the competent Authorities were required to arrange keep all the details about issuing these certificates manually in the web-portal enabled for the specific purpose . In other words, approaching such issuance in two pronged ways manually backed by recording the same on the web-portal too would result in ensuring all accuracy in the data collection, avoid any misuse besides proper monitoring becoming smooth. The whole exercise of modifications, setting procedures, simplifying rather minimising paper work etc have been done to ensure that applicants were in a position to obtain these certificates just within 15 days implying even earlier than the time limit but since old habits die ”very” hard, upon reviewing the progress in the matter, what has been observed is just not encouraging but numerous instances having surfaced where on account of delays caused , people had to suffer. Such an attitude of those officers was tantamount to jeopardising the initiative of the government in letting people get to know how an efficient and responsive administrative machinery worked , at least , in an area where its previous form that of issuing state subject certificate meant a non specified timeline running into even months together. General Administration Department has confirmed about this lapse as also up-dating of Domicile Certificates has not been done on the portal by the issuing authorities. Fresh date has , therefore , been given that of May 31 this year by which all such information is required to be updated on the portal failing which ” action ”could be taken against the erring officers.

We hope that fresh instructions would be followed meticulously as also revised additional time given for updating of the web-portal would be fully utilised so as to confirm about zero pendency by each District Authority to the General Administration Department . We suggest that the vital information in respect of redressing of grievances and reporting to the concerned higher authority should be prominently displayed in each District office to enable an aggrieved applicant inform such authority about the delay caused . This system, if introduced, would go a long way in bringing about a reversal of the go easy approach by the officials working in such offices and keep them on tenterhooks about facing an action if they defaulted in carrying out the instructions of the administration. That suggests on a serious note to be prompt and responsive in issuing Domicile certificates in time but never later than 15 days.