Completing legal formalities

Registered Associations, Unions and Societies are governed under Societies Registration Act and other Rules whereby they are required to comply with the regulations governing their operations and have to complete the required formalities periodically which having fallen due must be completed by the end of the current financial year. Most of them having not done so by not approaching the concerned Registrars with updated information about the concerned body so far must do it positively by or before March 31, this year, is what is the administrative requirement.

That apart , the question is why should these Bodies not follow the Regulatory Regime and fulfil all legal formalities , the alternative for which , to speak in plain words , is to wind up such Bodies as nothing of such type can legally be allowed to function and operate. There is a good number of such Bodies in Jammu and Kashmir , nearly over 582 comprising Trade Unions, Industries Associations, Trade Associations, Sports Clubs and Associations , welfare and education societies and the like which are registered out of which in Kashmir division alone there are as many as 446 followed by the rest 136 in Jammu division.

Registration of these Bodies- Societies, Associations, Unions etc has to be renewed under rules, elections where due have to be held to elect office bearers, making public and furnishing the details of their financial status – final annual accounts and assets liabilities position , wherefrom funds received , who audited and details of audit reports – are all to be mandatory made known to the concerned Authority . We expect the deadline advised by the Government by which all these mandatory formalities have got to be completed and other requirements complied with shall not be missed by these Bodies, all in their own interest.