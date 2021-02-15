ACB court rejects bail plea of WB man

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 15: The Anti-Corruption Court today rejected the bail plea of an accused currently in custody for his involvement in uploading fake application forms on a national scholarship portal.

The Crime Branch Kashmir said that it succeeded in getting the regular bail application of Salem Sheik S/o Giyas Ud Din Miya R/o West Bengal rejected in case FIR No.04/2020 u/s 420, 468, 120-B RPC, 66(D) IT Act, 5(2) PC Act before the court of Anti Corruption Judge Srinagar.

“The bail application of accused Salem Sheik from West Bengal who is under custody after Crime Branch Kashmir team headed by one DySP arrested him from West Bengal, for his involvement in uploading fake application forms on national scholarship portal for merit cum means scholarship Under Minority quota for J&K Students during the year 2018-19 for district Kulgam,” the CB said.

During the investigation, the CB said that the accused Salem Sheik confessed the crime, and disclosed some more crucial inputs on which further investigation is going on.

The CB said that it strongly contested bail application of Salem sheikh of West Bengal and got it rejected by the court of Anti Corruption Judge Srinagar in case FIR No. 4/2020 U/S 420, 468, 120-B RPC, 66(D) IT Act, 5(2) PC Act of P/S CBK.