ISRO Successfully Flight-Tests Fuel Cell

BENGALURU, Jan 5: ISRO on Friday said that it has successfully flight-tested a fuel cell to assess its operation in space and to collect data to facilitate the design of systems for future missions.

Powering missions with efficiency and emitting only water, these fuel cells are the future for power production in space habitats, the national space agency headquartered here said.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre/ISRO successfully tested a 100 W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS) in its orbital platform POEM3, launched onboard PSLV-C58 on January 1. (Agencies)