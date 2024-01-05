EMPLOYMENT (05-01-2024)

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Female Administrator- 1

2. Telly Caller Female- 2

Interview only 4 Days

122/AD Green Belt ,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

88035-35088

Aroma Foundation

Public School

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

Nursery Teacher (knowing cursive writing) – 1 No.

Science/Social Science Teacher -BA/B.Sc/B.Ed – 2 No.

English /Spoken Eng. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc

Salary Negotiable

Interview: 05/01/24 & 06/01/24

Timing : 11 am to 1 pm

Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850

Wanted

FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!

Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:

Content Creator Fashion Photographer

Graphic Designer Customer Support

Logistics Coordinator

Social Media Strategist

Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.

Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com

Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823

DO NOT CALL

Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu

Required

Driver for College (with heavy Licence)

Contact No.

7006783546

REQUIRED

1. Sales Executive- Fresher or having 4-5 years experience in scientific field.

Interested candidates can send resume on email ID:

supportgem@gmail.com

Address: Bakshi Nagar-180001

Contact: 9971173555

Urgently Required

1. Security job Jammu & Driver & riders jobs.

2. Telly caller receptionist counsellor

3. Sales man floor Executive computer operator.

4. Billing operator office Assistant Sales Manager

5. Hotels & restaurants staff m/f Supervisor

6. Packing boys & helper work from home job m/f peon

Interview Friday to Saturday appointment call 6006796637, 9086193986

8th pass 10thpass 12th pass & graduate apply

Hurry up

ACCOUNTANT

An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally at Gangyal Industrial Area. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns. Working Hours:-

10 to 6:30 pm.

Contact:- Mob. 9419188398

Urgent Requirement

Photographer with Excellent Editing Skills – 2

Online Sales Executive (Female) – 5

Candidates should have good Communication and Writing skills (English Preferable)

Minimum experience – (1-2) years in Sales

Timings-10:00 am-7:00 pm

Qualification-Min. Graduation

Location – Gandhi Nagar

Salary – Best as per market

Mail your resume to hr@tallajewellers.com or

Call at 9103387065, 6006802004

WE ARE HIRING

A reputed two-wheeler dealership have open positions for:

1. Service Advisor

2. Two Wheeler Mechanic

Experienced and qualified person may contact :

9796000549, 1913500060 between 10 AM – 6 PM

on working days.

Required

Required house on rent for residence

With three Bedrooms with attached Bathrooms, Kitchen Drawing cum Dining Room and Car Parking in Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Trikuta Nagar or Channi.

Please contact 9858086900, 9419117785

Urgently Required

Site Engineer at Nowshera

A reputed firm NPE is seeking a site Engineer with 1-2 years of experience in Civil works and structural analysis. The minimum qualification is B.Tech holder or Diploma holder.

Interested candidates may

Email at npfengg@gmail.com

Contact : 9469389007

Required Home Tutor

FOR BIOLOGY

(NEET PREPARATION)

AT

KARAN NAGAR

CALL : 9103166077