EMPLOYMENT (05-01-2024)

STAFF REQUIRED
1. Female Administrator- 1
2. Telly Caller Female- 2
Interview only 4 Days
122/AD Green Belt ,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
88035-35088
Aroma Foundation
Public School
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR
Nursery Teacher (knowing cursive writing) – 1 No.
Science/Social Science Teacher -BA/B.Sc/B.Ed – 2 No.
English /Spoken Eng. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc
Salary Negotiable
Interview: 05/01/24 & 06/01/24
Timing : 11 am to 1 pm
Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850
Wanted
FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!
Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:
Content Creator Fashion Photographer
Graphic Designer Customer Support
Logistics Coordinator
Social Media Strategist
Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.
Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com
Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823
DO NOT CALL
Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu
Required
Driver for College (with heavy Licence)
Contact No.
7006783546
REQUIRED
1. Sales Executive- Fresher or having 4-5 years experience in scientific field.
Interested candidates can send resume on email ID:
supportgem@gmail.com
Address: Bakshi Nagar-180001
Contact: 9971173555
Urgently Required
1. Security job Jammu & Driver & riders jobs.
2. Telly caller receptionist counsellor
3. Sales man floor Executive computer operator.
4. Billing operator office Assistant Sales Manager
5. Hotels & restaurants staff m/f Supervisor
6. Packing boys & helper work from home job m/f peon
Interview Friday to Saturday appointment call 6006796637, 9086193986
8th pass 10thpass 12th pass & graduate apply
Hurry up
ACCOUNTANT
An experienced full time accountant is required to work on Tally at Gangyal Industrial Area. He should have knowledge of filing GST returns. Working Hours:-
10 to 6:30 pm.
Contact:- Mob. 9419188398
Urgent Requirement
Photographer with Excellent Editing Skills – 2
Online Sales Executive (Female) – 5
Candidates should have good Communication and Writing skills (English Preferable)
Minimum experience – (1-2) years in Sales
Timings-10:00 am-7:00 pm
Qualification-Min. Graduation
Location – Gandhi Nagar
Salary – Best as per market
Mail your resume to hr@tallajewellers.com or
Call at 9103387065, 6006802004
WE ARE HIRING
A reputed two-wheeler dealership have open positions for:
1. Service Advisor
2. Two Wheeler Mechanic
Experienced and qualified person may contact :
9796000549, 1913500060 between 10 AM – 6 PM
on working days.
Required
Required house on rent for residence
With three Bedrooms with attached Bathrooms, Kitchen Drawing cum Dining Room and Car Parking in Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Trikuta Nagar or Channi.
Please contact 9858086900, 9419117785
Urgently Required
Site Engineer at Nowshera
A reputed firm NPE is seeking a site Engineer with 1-2 years of experience in Civil works and structural analysis. The minimum qualification is B.Tech holder or Diploma holder.
Interested candidates may
Email at npfengg@gmail.com
Contact : 9469389007
Required Home Tutor
FOR BIOLOGY
(NEET PREPARATION)
AT
KARAN NAGAR
CALL : 9103166077