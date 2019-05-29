ISI, militant comdrs in Pak hatched plot to revive militancy in Jammu

Terror network unearthed, raids at several places

Local ultras settled in PoK lured youth

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 29: Direct involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has surfaced in revival of militancy in five districts of Jammu region as police have come across new modus operandi in which they were using Pakistan and PoK-based militants of Jammu region to connect with their relatives and other gullible youth and lure them into the militancy.

Following disclosures made by two ISI spies arrested yesterday from outside Ratnuchak Military Station, police and Intelligence agencies have launched crackdown in Malhar area of Kathua district, where some youth had been trapped by the ISI with the help of militant commanders settled in Pakistan and PoK and had been lured into the militancy with assurance of hawala money.

Reliable sources told the Excelsior that two Pakistani spies arrested yesterday while video-graphing Ratnuchak Military Station have spilled the beans and made sensational disclosures that they had been assigned the task by Pakistan’s ISI, which had established contact with them using social media following intervention of their relatives and friends, who had joined militancy in nineties, cross over to PoK and Pakistan but didn’t return and have settled there.

“All such militants, who didn’t return from Pakistan and PoK, were now helping the ISI as well as three major militant outfits of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Moham-med (JeM) and Hizbul Mujah-ideen to trap their relatives or other unemployed youth in different areas of Jammu region and lure them into the militancy,” sources said, adding that two Pakistani spies arrested yesterday from outside Ratnuchak Milit-ary Station had also fallen into the ISI trap with the help of militants.

Not only this, according to sources, couple of more youth from Malhar hilly area in Kathua district from where Mushtaq Ahmad arrested yesterday hailed, were also working for the ISI on similar pattern. Police team and Intelligence agencies have launched hunt to track them down in Malhar and success was expected tonight or tomorrow morning, sources said.

The spies arrested yesterday have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, 38, son of Atta Mohammad Malik R/o Udhyanpur, Doda and Nadeem Akhter, 24, son of Mohammad Shafia R/o Malhar, Kathua. They were being booked under stringent Sections of spying.

Investigations have revealed that the ISI and Pakistan based militant commanders were in touch with some of the youth with the help of their relatives or known persons, who were active militants in Pakistan and PoK and were trying to lure them to revive militancy in parts of Jammu region.

Sources said the arrested Pakistani spies had earlier also videographed certain strategic locations and forwarded videos to their ISI handled. Even part of the video made yesterday by them had also been forwarded across the LoC, posing grave security risk. The spies had been asked to film the points from where the militants could enter inside the Military Station, which indicated that Pakistan might be planning fidayeen attack in Jammu.

“Data from the mobile telephones seized from Mushtaq Ahmad and Naseem Akhter was being retrieved to ascertain how many locations they had videographed and forwarded to Pakistan to work out security arrangements accordingly,” sources said, adding some of the data revealed that ISI officers and militant commanders had acknowledged receipt of videos, messages and other information shared by the spies.

The duo had been made money but it was being ascertained as to which sources had been used for the funding.

Pakistan’s ISI and top militant commanders of three major outfits including JeM, LeT and HM were desperate to revive militancy in some parts of Jammu region, sources said, adding that an ISI spy arrested earlier in Kishtwar had also fallen into the Pakistani trap via social media and sent videos and pictures of strategic locations across the border.

While the militants have succeeded in reviving militancy in Kishtwar, a similar attempt was foiled by police in Ramban district with the arrest of two militants from South Kashmir while two locals of Ramban were still at large. According to sources, the militants were also desperate to revive the militancy in other parts of Jammu region especially Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

However, sources said, police and all other security agencies were well aware of the militants’ plot and have taken all pre-emptive measures accordingly to ensure that the militants and their mentors sitting in Pakistan don’t sacceed in their evil designs.